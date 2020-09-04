Richard Carrizzo Appointed Vice Chair at FirstNet Board

Unanet

Richard Carrizzo, fire chief at the Southern Platte Fire Protection District, has been named vice-chair of the First Responder Network (FirstNet) Authority's board. FirstNet said Wednesday the 35-year fire and emergency services veteran joined the board in 2018 and helped the organization grow its coverage within the public safety and fire services communities.

Carrizzo currently serves as president and board chairman at the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC). He is also an executive board member for two regional fire chief associations.

“It is truly an honor to represent the first responder community as a member of the FirstNet Authority Board and I’m pleased to be named as vice-chair,” said Carrizzo.

