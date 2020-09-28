Unanet

Ryan McCarthy: Army Seeks ‘Transformational Change’ With Project Convergence Network Experiment

Brenda Marie Rivers September 28, 2020 News, Technology, Wash100

Ryan McCarthy: Army Seeks ‘Transformational Change’ With Project Convergence Network Experiment
Ryan McCarthy Secretary U.S. Army

Ryan McCarthy, secretary of the U.S. Army and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, said he hopes the results of the service branch’s recent “Project Convergence” experiment will inform future network modernization efforts.

The Army included artificial intelligence technologies such as the “Firestorm” reconnaissance system during a follow-up Project Convergence test that took place last week, the Army News Service reported Friday.

Brig. Gen. Ross Coffman, director of the Army's cross-functional team for next-generation combat vehicles, said the Army utilized F-35 Lightning II fighter jets during the experiment to transmit data to ground units at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.

Gen. James McConville, chief of staff at the Army, said the project serves as “a major step forward” in establishing the service's combat capabilities over the next four decades.

“We're looking for transformational change in the Army, not incremental improvements,” noted McCarthy.

"This may not only be the most important thing Army Futures Command works on, this may be the most important thing the Army is doing,” added Gen. John Murray, commander of the AFC and fellow 2020 Wash100 Award winner.

The Project Convergence exercises, which began last month, sought to test current joint all-domain combat technologies and an integrated tactical network including land, air and space sensors.

Tags

Check Also

COVID-19 Relief

Local Officials Seek Deadline Extension for Spending COVID-19 Relief Funds

Local government officials are calling for the federal government to extend the Dec. 30th deadline to give them more time to spend the money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Some officials said the deadline will restrict them from spreading the funds into 2021 in order to continue to address the threats posed by COVID-19.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved