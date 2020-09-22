SAIC Names Sarjoo Shah as Program Management Director; Vishal Tulsian Quoted

SAIC Corp.

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has appointed Sarjoo Shah as program management director for the state and local health IT market, the company reported on Tuesday.

“Sarjoo has a tremendous understanding of the unique challenges facing state and local health agencies,” said Vishal Tulsian, vice president of operations . “As the demands on health agencies continue to grow, it will be more important than ever to ensure they have access to outstanding IT systems and practices.”

Shah brings more than 25 years of experience in government healthcare. He most recently served as chief information officer (CIO) for the Oklahoma Department of Health and Human Services . , and previously served as the chief information security officer (CISO).

With the state, Shah provided leadership for IT pertaining to human services agencies within the executive branch of Oklahoma Government. He was responsible for the IT Budget, totaling $144 million, as well as supervising the development of the first ever 5-year IT Strategic Plan .

“Adding Sarjoo’s expertise to our team will ensure that we deliver what they need to achieve their critical missions,” added Tulsian.

Prior to his work with the State of Oklahoma, Shah worked in the private sector for NTT Data as a senior director for State and Local Government and as a senior consultant for Deloitte Consulting.

“I’m very excited to join SAIC’s rapidly growing state and local team,” said Shah. “I look forward to helping bring the breadth of SAIC’s solutions to support state and local government health missions across the country.”

