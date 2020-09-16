Unanet

Secret Service Conducts Ransomware Simulation Event

Matthew Nelson September 16, 2020 News

The U.S. Secret Service held a virtual training activity that sought to help state and local government officials prepare against cyberattacks. USSS said Tuesday it simulated a cyber incident to help the participants understand how to handle ransomware attacks.

"Today’s simulation gives us a chance to learn about each other’s processes, strengths and successes, and capitalize on each other’s lessons learned so that we can move more effectively when the time comes to respond," said  James Murray, director at USSS.

The event also showcased discussions on various topics such as cyber-threat environments and USSS' investigative processes. Ransomware refers to a type of malware that prevents users to access a system or data until a specific "ransom" has been paid.

