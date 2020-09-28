Unanet

Sgt. Maj. Sheryl Lyon Assumes Role as USCYBERCOM Senior Enlisted Leader; Gen. Paul Nakasone Quoted

Nichols Martin September 28, 2020 Executive Moves, News, Wash100

Sgt. Maj. Sheryl Lyon, formerly with Army Cyber Command, has taken up her new role as command senior enlisted leader of U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency (NSA).

She will oversee military advocacy efforts and help officials address military workforce issues in her new role,  succeeding Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott Stalker, who is now U.S. Space Command's senior enlisted leader, NSA said Friday.

Her assumption of the role took place at a limited-attendance ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions, but was virtually streamed across USCYBERCOM.

“She represents what makes the senior enlisted leaders so critical to our military, and as the first woman to hold this position here, I know she is a role model for everyone to look up to,” said Gen. Paul Nakasone, USCYBERCOM commander and NSA director and four-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Lyon holds almost three decades of signals intelligence experience with the Army, having held a variety of leadership roles within the service, such as senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Europe.

