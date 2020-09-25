Steve Schulze Recognized by Meritorious Executive for Exceptional Federal Service

Steve Schulze President Patrona Corp.

Steve Schulze , president of Patrona Corporation , has been recognized for his notable leadership and service to the nation prior to his retirement from the federal government, named Meritorious Executive. The recognition is limited to only 5 percent of the Senior Executive Service.

“The President of the United States of America has conferred on Steven Schulze the rank of Meritorious Executive in the Senior Executive Service for sustained superior accomplishment in management of programs of the United States Government and for noteworthy achievement of quality and efficiency in the public service,” the citation stated.

Patrona Corporation stated that “Schulze is thankful for the recognition and has found his first year with Patrona equally, if not more challenging and rewarding as his executive experience with NAVSEA.”

Schulze joined Patrona Corporation as vice president of Navy Technical Support Services in Sept. 2019. In the role, he expanded, led, aligned and integrated the technical services portfolio Patrona Corporation delivers to the US Navy. He was appointed as president in Feb. 2020.

Schulze has more than 30 years of experience in managing and executing engineering and technical services across a wide range of engineering disciplines supporting the life cycle engineering maintenance and modernization of ships, submarines and naval systems.

Prior to joining Patrona Corporation, Schulze served as NAVSEA’s deputy chief engineer and chief technology officer (CTO), where he was responsible for executing the Navy’s technical authority policy across all ships, submarines, vehicles and assigned systems.