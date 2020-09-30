Suntiva Names Sunny Yoo as Director of Business Development; Scot Stitely Quoted

Sunny Yoo Director of BD Suntiva

Suntiva has appointed Sunny Yoo as director of Defense and Intel Business Development to lead business development, capture management and client relationship management , Suntiva reported on Monday.

“Sunny’s proven success growing business with the US Army and other DoD components made it an easy decision to bring him aboard… His track record in Defense agency business development, combined with a great culture fit of integrity, curiosity and compassion make Sunny the perfect fit to be Suntiva’s business development director for this business unit,” said Scot Stitely , vice president of Suntiva’s Defense and Intelligence Business Unit.

Prior to joining Suntiva, Yoo served a ten-year tenure with Patricio Enterprises , where he served in a variety of leadership positions. Most recently, he served as vice president, where he led strategy, business development and program execution to support the US Army, US Air Force, Joint Department of Defense (DoD) organizations .

Before his role as vice president, Yoo served as deputy director with Patricio Enterprises. In the role, he directed all program execution activities of the Division in absence of the director, provided direction and guidance to program managers and project managers and provided direction and guidance.

He also worked with Wells Fargo as regional branch supervisor. With the organization, he supervised the production of Financial Advisors in ten branch offices with $20 billion in assets under management and aggregate annual revenue of $100 million. Yoo also executed controls on Financial Advisor trade activity to prevent Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority regulation violations.

As senior branch auditor with Edward Jones , Yoo completed approximately 250 branch audits annually in accordance with regulatory processes and standards and reviewed various data and trend analysis reports to assess compliance. He also evaluated investment accounts against client profiles to determine suitability of risk versus return on investment and interviewed Financial Advisors to gauge compliance awareness.

Yoo began his career with Spike Trading , where he served as managing equity trader. In the role, he led a team of 10 traders with an average daily trade volume of $25 million, screened, hired, and trained new traders, and developed and adapted trading strategies to align with market conditions.

“I have no doubt that, together with the great team, we will drive growth by providing innovative cloud adoption and acquisition system solutions to challenges faced by the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community,” said Yoo.