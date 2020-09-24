TAH Leverages SAP Digital Solutions to Support Digital Transformation; Hiroshi Nagumo, Rick Larrieu Quoted

SAP

SAP SE has announced that Terumo Americas Holding (TAH) has integrated SAP S/4HANA and several other solutions across multiple sites, as part of a digital transformation initiative to assist with healthcare operations.

"SAP S/4HANA is the foundation of our company's digital transformation and part of our overall strategy and commitment to better serve our customers across the globe," said Hiroshi Nagumo, president and CEO of TAH. "Integrating vital business processes on one common platform means greater efficiencies, allowing us to continue bringing physicians and their patients the highest quality products and services as we grow."

TAH implemented has SAP offerings including SAP S/4HANA, the SAP Master Data Governance application, SAP Ariba solutions, the SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain solution, the SAP Extended Warehouse Management application, SAP SuccessFactors solutions and SAP Concur solutions running on SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud.

SAP HANA is a high-performance in-memory database that accelerates data-driven, real-time decision-making and actions and supports all workloads with the broadest advanced analytics on multi-model data, on premise and in the cloud.

The database management system has helped companies develop intelligent and live solutions for quick decision-making on a single data copy. With advanced analytics, the software can support next-generation transactional processing.

The adoption will support future growth as part of Terumo's global IT initiative. TAH has combined remote and socially distanced in-person activities, since leveraging SAP’s offerings. TAH's implementation was required to meet the industry's stringent regulatory compliance mandates.

With SAP, TAH will gain greater efficiency and a scalable order-to-delivery process. The company's healthcare customers have improved visibility into their orders, from initial acknowledgement through tracking notifications and delivery. TAH can also virtually manage its in-hospital product inventories more effectively, ensuring customers receive devices when needed.

"SAP is a great partner for our digital journey, effectively collaborating with our teams and other important partners to bring our business into a single source of truth," said Rick Larrieu, vice president of Global IT Applications and Infrastructure at TAH. "With these investments, we can better serve our customers and their patients, while increasing our operational efficiency."