Unanet Reports Customer Growth for FY20 Q2; Craig Halliday Quoted

Craig Halliday CEO Unanet

Unanet has reported significant customer growth in the first-half of the year due to investments in new software enhancements for its government contractor (GovCon) and architecture and engineering (A/E) customer bases, increased brand awareness and the company's commitment to industry-leading customer support.

"When we go head-to-head with the biggest names in ERP, we win the vast majority of the time because of our commitment to customers, our superior product, and our knowledgeable staff," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet . "We continue to delight them with enhancements to our purpose-built software, and more importantly, a commitment to our people-first customer service."

Unanet has expanded its customers by 56 percent over the previous quarter, and has won major awards, such as A/E firm Mesa Associates . Unanet has also been recognized as a high performer in dozens of categories for its A/E and GovCon solutions in G2's Fall Report 2020.

In 2020, Unanet has made significant investments in its marquee product lines, including analytics tools for its GovCon customers that seamlessly integrate into existing ERP data for predictive modeling, specialized reporting and better clarity on how to manage resources including cash flow, revenue and costs.

The company has also acquired Clearview Software , which has been integrated into Unanet's product suite. With the purchase, Unanet has expanded CRM to help customers improve sales tracking and nurture their customer relationships, while managing job costs and tracking the entire lifecycle of a project on any device.

In addition, Unanet has hired new executive talent, including a chief product officer, chief customer officer, chief sales officer and chief marketing officer, which has driven Unanet's increased brand awareness, innovation and customer-first approach to the market.

"Our focus on delivering value for our customers is paying off, and we have every reason to believe our customers will reward us with continued growth through the rest of the year, allowing us to welcome even more new customers to our family," continued Halliday.