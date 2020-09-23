USAF Concludes Holloman Air Force Base Test Track Modernization Project

Holloman AFB

The Test Resource Management Center (TRMC) modernized a high-speed test track at Holloman Air Force Base as part of efforts to enhance the track's efficiency. TRMC built an on-site laboratory to explore how the test track's artificial rain compares to various types of natural rainfall, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday.'

The team also collaborated with Artium Technologies to create a customized disdrometer to gauge the rainfield's artificial rain.

Bryan Sinkovec, rainfield effort program manager at the 846th Test Squadron, said the updates allowed the team to adjust the test track's operating parameters via a single computer.

TRMC is slated to conduct verification sled tests to assess modeling and simulation tools as well as the test track's capacity to handle missile materials.