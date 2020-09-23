USAF Selects BlackBerry Spark to Support UEM and UES; John Chen Quoted

John Chen Executive Chairman

BlackBerry Limited has been selected by the U.S. Air Force to integrate BlackBerry Spark that will support secure productivity. The Air Force will have access to the company’s Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Unified Endpoint Security (UES), under the recent agreement.

"BlackBerry and the United States Federal Government have been trusted partners for over twenty years," said John Chen , executive chairman and CEO, BlackBerry. "The United States Air Force has a rich history and a critical mission across air, space and cyberspace. We are proud to be their partner and to provide them superior technology that enables their operations."

BlackBerry Spark will enable the federal government and enterprises to modernize digital infrastructure, for high-performance telework, without any compromise on security. BlackBerry's secure productivity platform is powered by next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning and unlocks the potential of connectivity across all deployment and endpoint types.

The announcement has followed BlackBerry Limited’s UEM software has achieved Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) approval as a Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution.

"BlackBerry is extremely proud to be a partner of the United States Federal Government for over twenty years," said Chen. "DISA is responsible for delivering world-class secure communications and collaboration tools across the DoD and BlackBerry is honored to receive approval to be on the DoDIN APL."

BlackBerry UEM is the only MDM solution on the DoDIN Approved Product List (APL). The DoDIN APL is a single consolidated list of communication and collaboration products that have completed Cybersecurity and Interoperability certification across the DoDIN.

The approval was released by the Defense Information Systems Agency's (DISA) chief information assurance executive (CIAE). The approval adds to BlackBerry’s capabilities to provide work to the federal government.