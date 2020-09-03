USMC Rolls Out Network Activity in NCR; Col. Edward Debish Quoted

USMC

The U.S. Marine Corps has launched a new network activity that will work to connect computers, warfighters and other communications devices within the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Network Activity – NCR is designed to update the Marine Corps' capacity to mitigate network outages and counter cyberattacks, the service branch said Wednesday.

The network activity is USMC's second network-focused unit and is established to manage and control the Marine Corps Enterprise Network's components in NCR.

“This will realign the workforce and all of its resources; I’m talking about people and money,” said Col. Edward Debish, a commanding officer at Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group.

USMC noted it plans to roll out three network activities and three network battalions. The Marine Corps aims to deliver secure end‐to‐end communications to support units and forward-deployed forces through MCEN.