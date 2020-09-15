USS Ford Marks 4,000th Aircraft Launch, Recovery; Capt. Kenneth Sterbenz Quoted

USS Ford

The U.S. Navy has recorded the 4,000th aircraft launch and recovery of the USS Gerald R. Ford's Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) and Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS)

Built by General Atomics, the vessel's AAG and EMALS components require less maintenance and manpower and are specifically designed for Ford-class ships, the Navy said Friday.

“Reaching 4,000 launches and recoveries is not only an important performance datapoint, but it also represents years of technological development and the dedication, professionalism, and successful work put forth by the ALRE team and CVN 78,” said Capt. Kenneth Sterbenz, Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment program manager for EMALS and AAG at the Navy.

The components are currently undergoing an 18-month post delivery test and trial and is on schedule to complete all requirements prior to its commissioning to the service branch.