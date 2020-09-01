Vertex Aerospace Wins $111M Task Order to Support USMC Fleet; Ed Boyington Quoted

Ed Boyington President - CEO Vertex Aerospace

The Naval Air Systems Command has awarded Vertex Aerospace a five-year, $111.4M Contracted Maintenance, Modification, Aircrew and Related Services (CMMARS) task order for the RESET of the U.S. Marine Corps' CH-53E Super Stallion fleet, the company reported on Tuesday.

"Vertex has been privileged to hold prime seats on contract vehicles and managed complex aircraft modification task orders for over 50 years," said Ed Boyington , Vertex's president and CEO. "We're honored to continue this opportunity to support the improvement of our nation's defense capabilities while alleviating pressure on the Fleet Squadrons."

The task order has expanded Vertex Aerospace Defense Services (ADS) division’s has support of the CH-53E RESET program . Vertex ADS has provided work efforts under the program since April 2016 when it held a prime seat on the Regional Aviation Sustainment Manager – East contract.

Vertex has previously delivered 23 RESET CH-53E aircraft, accounting for 16 percent of the current Super Stallion fleet. The company’s RESET efforts have enabled the defense division to reduce operating costs of those aircraft by 45.73 percent, with an additional 39 percent reduction in Direct Maintenance Man-hours (DMMH).

Under the new task order, Vertex will continue to support the RESET effort at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, MCAS Miramar in San Diego, California, and MCAS Kaneohe Bay in Kaneohe, Hawaii.

"Vertex's selection as the prime contractor for this program is a win for everyone involved," said Richard "Vinny" Caputo , Vertex ADS senior vice president and general manager. "We're proud of our RESET accomplishments to date and look forward to continuing the restoration effort offering proven efficiencies for both cost reduction and reduced turnaround times."

The task order has one base year and four option years, including inspecting, rebuilding and restoring the aircraft to a full mission capable status.

About Vertex Aerospace

Vertex Aerospace offers a global capability and complete solution for government and commercial customers. The mid-level aerospace Company operates in over 100 locations worldwide providing aftermarket aerospace services for more than 2,400 fixed and rotary wing airframes. Vertex's agility, rapid deployment capability, and customer optimization have distinguished it from competitors for over half a century. With a 50 percent veteran workforce, the Mississippi-based company understands the challenges faced by the defense sector.