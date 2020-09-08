Vice Adm. Ross Myers to Lead Navy’s Fleet Cyber; Gen. Paul Nakasone Quoted

Vice Adm. Ross Myers Fleet Cyber U.S. Navy

Vice Adm. Ross Myers, former deputy commander of U.S. Cyber Command, has been assigned to lead Fleet Cyber, a command tasked to administer the U.S. Navy's information and cyber activities.

Myers leaves his USCYBERCOM post to Maj. Gen. Charles Moore who also received a promotion to lieutenant general. , USCYBERCOM said Thursday.

“As the J5, chief of staff and then the deputy commander, Ross has demonstrated his appreciation for partnership as a foundational leadership principle,” said Gen. Paul Nakasone, USCYBERCOM's commander and director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Myers' experience includes commandership over naval aviation forces such as Carrier Air Wing Five. He also served as USCYBERCOM's chief of staff and deputy executive assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations. Moore, Myers' successor, most recently served as USCYBERCOM's director of operations.

“To have the opportunity to continue to serve on the Cyber Command team and in close partnership with NSA is very humbling and exciting," Moore said.