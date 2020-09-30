Unanet

Zscaler Extends VMware Partnerships to Advance Workplace Security; Jay Chaundhry, Sanjay Poonen Quoted

Sarah Sybert September 30, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

Jay Chaudhry Chairman

Zscaler has expanded its strategic partnership with VMware to help organizations simplify security in the changing workplace, Zscaler reported on Tuesday. 

“We are excited to partner with VMware because leaders select leaders,” said Jay Chaudhry, chairman and CEO of Zscaler. “By integrating our purpose-built cloud security with VMWare’s cloud-native SD-WAN solution, our customers can focus on outcomes instead of managing infrastructure and point products to secure their workforce.”

Under the partnership, Zscaler will align the next-generation networking and security capabilities from its offerings as well as VMware, to help large global enterprises simplify the adoption of a complete Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture and more effectively implement Zero Trust security. 

The Zscaler-VMware partnership will provide cloud-delivered networking and security to serve the needs of the largest enterprise customers. The companies will also offer enhanced interoperability of products to simplify deployment and operation of best-of-breed security and networking infrastructure. The Joint technical, sales and marketing engagement, through the partnership, will accelerate support of customers.

“By partnering with Zscaler, we will bring simplicity and scale to securing a modern, future ready workforce,” said Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer, Customer Operations of VMware. “Together we will help customers adopt a cloud-centric network and security architecture that connects and protects users, applications, and data, anywhere in the world.”

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

