Accenture Acquires Myrtle Consulting to Advance Digital Manufacturing; Nigel Stacey, Edwin Bosso Quoted

Nigel Stacey Global Lead Accenture Industry X

Accenture has entered an agreement to acquire Myrtle Consulting Group , an industrial operations consulting firm, to expand Accenture’s manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, Accenture reported on Tuesday.

“Manufacturing and operations leaders… need to free untapped value across production sites and distribution centers, so they can invest in resilient and responsible operating models for manufacturing and supply chains that are future-proof and digital-enabled. This is what the combined skills of Accenture and Myrtle will help them achieve,” Nigel Stacey , global lead of Accenture Industry X, said.

Myrtle has partnered with companies across consumer products, life sciences, chemicals, mining and heavy manufacturing industries to deliver products efficiently and sustainably. Accenture’s acquisition will expand the company’s ability to transform manufacturing for clients.

Accenture’s purchase will also expand initial value assessments, operating model strategies, new business processes and technology solutions. Myrtle’s team will merge with Accenture Industry X to improve how clients operate factories and plants.

Myrtle has focused on optimizing clients’ sourcing, production, supply chain operations and execution. The company also has experience in change management methodology, organization design and implementation, leadership development and frontline coaching.

Edwin Bosso , CEO and founder of Myrtle, will join Accenture as managing director. “Becoming part of Accenture Industry X will allow us to pair our frontline operational expertise with Accenture’s global reach and digital capabilities to bring solutions to clients that will transform their operations from the ground up,” Bosso said.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries — powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 506,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises.