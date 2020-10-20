Accenture Partners with Blue Yonder to Transform Supply Chain Operations; Kris Timmermans, Mark Morgan Quoted

Kris Timmermans Accenture

Accenture has partnered with Blue Yonder to deliver intelligent, customer-centric supply chain transformations that leverage a cloud-first approach , Accenture reported on Tuesday. The partnership will accelerate digital transformation by using the cloud.

“Expanding our alliance with Blue Yonder will provide our joint clients the necessary tools and visibility to actively respond to disruptions in their supply chains, while also reinforcing the cloud-first approach as a key tenet of digital supply chain transformation,” said Kris Timmermans , senior managing director and Accenture’s global Supply Chain & Operations lead.

Under the partnership with Blue Yonder, Accenture will expand and scale its Supply Chain and Operations practice with new capabilities and skills to meet that demand.

Accenture and Blue Yonder will continue to offer advanced supply chain expertise and solutions across the value chain from planning to logistics; providing end-to-end visibility, while also fast-tracking existing client journeys to a more cost-effective and agile cloud architecture .

The companies will also jointly develop innovative fit-for-purpose supply chain offerings that leverage Blue Yonder’s cloud-based Luminate platform, which runs on Microsoft Azure Cloud.

Offering advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, the partnership will develop new solutions that help joint clients achieve network-wide visibility and collaboration, automated execution, improved demand and supply planning, optimized inventory management and enhanced fulfillment.

Previously, the team has helped a variety of global clients address the supply chain challenges with cloud-based solutions.

Accenture and Blue Yonder collaborated to help Essity set-up a central transport control tower during the COVID-19 pandemic to gain transparency and increase efficiency. With the support, Essity mitigated the impact on its business with better decision-making processes. Accenture and Blue Yonder transformed the supply chain to increase resilience and provide critical data and analytics.

“Together with Accenture, we will drive greater client value with proven methodologies that help companies achieve their visions for resilient supply chains by putting cloud at the center,” said said Mark Morgan, executive vice president of Worldwide Commercial Business, Blue Yonder.