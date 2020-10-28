Accenture to Deliver Cloud HR Services to Siemens Gamesa; Eric Schaeffer Quoted

Eric Schaeffer Senior Managing Director Accenture

Accenture has announced that it will help Siemens Gamesa develop and implement a cloud-based human resources (HR) solution to support Siemens Gamesa’s HR operations, reduce operating costs and improve user experience, Accenture reported on Wednesday.

“We are excited to work with Siemens Gamesa on this critical project to transform their HR capabilities and services, which are helping them become more efficient and differentiated in terms of their recruitment efforts,” said Patrick Vollmer , a managing director at Accenture and global client account lead for Siemens Gamesa.

As part of a multi-year agreement, Accenture will consolidate Siemens Gamesa’s HR functions to create a single integrated HR platform to portray the full employee lifecycle, including recruiting, onboarding, workforce administration, compensation, benefits, pre-payroll activities and performance management.

“We are transforming, standardizing and digitizing our HR processes while consolidating them into a single, unified global platform,” said Javier Fernandez-Combarro , Siemens Gamesa’s human resources director. “The program will help us drive consistency and efficiency in our HR operations — providing a better employee experience and increased service levels.”

Accenture will integrate a variety of technology tools, including Avature for candidate relationship management and Harqen to conduct video interviews. Accenture will operate and maintain the new platform.

Eric Schaeffer , a senior managing director at Accenture who leads its Industrial practice globally, said, “Siemens Gamesa understands the value that high-quality streamlined HR services can provide to its workforce and its bottom line.”

