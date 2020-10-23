AECOM Completes $170M Healthcare Facility Project; Juan Alfonso Quoted

AECOM

AECOM has completed the $170 million project of Christine Lynn Rehabilitation Center for the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis at UHealth/Jackson Memorial, the company reported on Tuesday.

“AECOM is proud to have partnered with Jackson Heath System to bring The Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center to life for Miami-Dade County,” said Juan Alfonso , AECOM’s Florida program and project management lead. “This facility was made possible through the Miracle-Building Bond Program and will serve as one of the country’s elite facilities for patients recovering from traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, cancer treatment and other complex conditions.”

Under the project, AECOM provided program management and staff augmentation services to design and construct the modernized comprehensive rehabilitation center. The company provided a construction manager and design team.

Additionally, AECOM delivered project management and planning, process improvement consulting, dashboard and e-Builder support, construction coordination, risk analysis and mitigation, cost estimating, and worked with local and state authorities through the approvals process. AECOM leveraged an integrated project delivery process with lean construction practices to deliver the facility.

The project was managed by AECOM the Jackson Health System’s $1.4-billion Miracle-Building Bond Program. The Miracle-Building Bond Program is working to advance the patient-centered Jackson Health System by modernizing the facilities to better attend to residents and patients.