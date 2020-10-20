Air Force, MIT Partner to Develop AI Tech; Share Relevant Data; Maj. David Jacobs, Derek Eichin Quoted

Air Force

A partnership between the U.S. Air Force and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has begun to address national and military challenges related to the use of artificial intelligence.

The USAF-MIT AI Accelerator brings together students, scientists, engineers and airmen to develop AI systems that the military and society can quickly implement, USAF said Monday.

The partnership grants MIT students and researchers access to USAF datasets that would serve as input for AI system development.

“By making data more accessible and available, we are able to bring the smartest minds to bear on AI challenges that directly impact the Department of the Air Force and the United States,” said Maj. David Jacobs, who serves as the AI Accelerator's chief legal adviser.

The accelerator has access to the Visible, Accessible, Understandable, Linked and Trustworthy or VAULT data platform that securely centralizes USAF datasets.

Derek Eichin, lead research analyst at the USAF's Chief Data Office, said VAULT serves as an environment where tenants can collaborate, leverage USAF enterprise tools, input data and process data analytics.

“We are partnering overall in an effort to make data accessible to not only internal partners within the department, but also universities and small businesses," Eichin added.