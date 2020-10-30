Unanet

Air Force Rolls Out Software Dev’t Skills Refinement Effort

Brenda Marie Rivers October 30, 2020 News

The U.S. Air Force is launching a software development program to refine the technical skills of personnel through “low-code, no-code” or minimal training activities.

The CyberWorx program is aimed at establishing partnerships with academia and industry to help train airmen on executing software development tasks on an expert level, C4ISRnet reported Thursday.

Col. William Waynick, director of the CyberWorx initiative, said at a C4ISRnet event that the Air Force and Army are collaborating with five vendors to establish tracking capabilities for monitoring equipment and other training-related matters for the program.

He noted that CyberWorx team is currently working on an application to streamline the pitching process for both government and industry entities. The team will submit a progress report to Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, commander of the 16th Air Force, in March 2021, according to Waynick.

