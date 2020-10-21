Army Looks to Implement Revised Modernization Model in FY 2022

Army Modernization

The U.S. Army is planning to implement a modernization framework in fiscal year 2022 in line with the service branch’s efforts to update its doctrine as well as its tactics, techniques and procedures.

The Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model (ReARMM) will focus on synchronizing regionally-based training approaches and ensuring readiness in multidomain activities, the Army News Service reported Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Peter Benchoff, director of force management for G-3/5/7, said at an Association of the U.S. Army event that ReARMM will also modify the Army’s doctrine, organization, training, materiel, leadership and education, personnel, facilities, and policy (DOTMLPF-P).

The framework was first detailed in the fiscal 2018 National Defense Strategy and require regular training, modernization and mission requirements cycles that could last for up to 18 months, Benchoff noted.

The Army will undergo rehearsals and stress tests to accommodate ReARMM adjustments ahead of FY 2022.

"ReARMM also allows us to adapt to national defense planning and guidance" and meet joint-force demands, Lt. Gen. Charles Flynn, Army deputy chief of staff, G-3/5/7 said.