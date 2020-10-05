Unanet

Army Reorganizing TRADOC to Focus on Enterprise Multidomain Ops

Brenda Marie Rivers October 5, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

Army Reorganizing TRADOC to Focus on Enterprise Multidomain Ops
U.S. Army

Two units under the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) that managed counter-unmanned aerial system (UAS) programs will discontinue operations in a push to transition funds from counterinsurgency activities to large-scale, multidomain combat operations.

The Army plans to terminate the operations of its Rapid Equipping Force (REF) and Asymmetric Warfare Group (AWG) by Sept. 31st, 2021, after 14 years of handling the service branch’s materiel support and operational advisory activities for deployed personnel, the Army News Service reported Friday. 

AWG previously managed efforts to integrate commercial technologies into counter-UAS operations, while REF handled the deployment of network communications and wireless video technologies for underground operations.

According to TRADOC officials, REF and AWG heads will work to transition personnel, programs, equipment and operations to other agencies over the next year in line with the reorganization effort.

The Army is continuing efforts to employ “plug and play” technologies for counter-UAS operations under the oversight of the Joint Counter-Small UAS office, according to the report.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Data Integrity

NIST Releases Draft Guidance on Data Integrity, Ransomware Protection

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has released a draft guidance to help agencies ensure the integrity of their data against ransomware threats in line with recognized cybersecurity requirements. The effort comes as part of NCCoE’s data integrity projects to improve understanding of architectures, capabilities and other resources to support a comprehensive data integrity strategy.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved