AWS Partners with Carrier to Advance Supply Chain for Vaccines; David Appel, Sarah Cooper Quoted

AWS Carrier

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has partnered with Carrier Global Corporation to co-develop Carrier’s Lynx digital platform, which will increase visibility, connectivity and actionable intelligence across their cold chain operations , AWS reported on Thursday. The partnership will improve outcomes for temperature-sensitive cargo, including food, medicine and vaccines.

“The Lynx platform will help our customers make faster, data-driven decisions to improve the effectiveness, efficiency, and sustainability of their supply chains. This digital solution will enhance connectivity across the cold chain, decreasing delays for cargo that is critical to global health and well-being, while reducing cargo damage, loss, and unanticipated costs,” said David Appel , President, Carrier Refrigeration.

The collaboration builds on Carrier’s selection of AWS as its preferred cloud services provider in Feb. 2020. The Lynx platform will combine AWS’s IoT, analytics and machine learning services with Carrier’s refrigeration and monitoring solutions, extending Carrier’s current digital offerings for managing the temperature-controlled transport and storage of perishables.

Customers using the Lynx platform will benefit from end-to-end tracking, real-time alerts, automated processes and predictive analytics to help them deliver temperature-controlled cargo more efficiently, in turn decreasing the cost of cold chain operations by optimizing resource utilization and reducing cargo loss and spoilage.

Carrier will leverage AWS IoT services to collect, integrate, organize and analyze data from Carrier’s large installed base of refrigeration equipment and monitoring solutions. The Lynx platform will provide a comprehensive view of cargo location, temperature conditions and external events that could impact cold chain operations.

This information will feed into a data lake built on Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) to enable Carrier to use AWS machine learning services to identify potential issues that could impact cargo AWS will utilize analytics to develop recommendations for improving outcomes.