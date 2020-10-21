BAE Systems Partners with Elbit to Deliver Advanced Operational Capabilities; Jim Miller, Ridge Sower Quoted

BAE System

BAE Systems has partnered with Elbit Systems to develop and integrate advanced operational capabilities for combat vehicles . The team will provide new technologies on combat vehicle systems that deliver advanced warfighting capabilities.

“BAE Systems and Elbit America are investing in transformational combat vehicle technologies and turret solutions that will greatly enhance the lethality and survivability of next-generation combat vehicles for the U.S. and international militaries,” said Jim Miller , director of business development at BAE Systems.

Under the partnership BAE Systems and Elbit Systems will advance crew automation, vehicle protection systems and other defensive and offensive systems. The companies will integrate solutions into turrets of various cannon calibers and support weapon systems for combat vehicles.

“Our relationship demonstrates a commitment to provide our customers with solutions for future battlefields based on our collective combat vehicle expertise,” added Miller.

BAE Systems and Elbit Systems will combine their comprehensive experience for the evaluation, demonstration and validation of multiple mission payloads and capabilities for the next generation of combat systems.

“Our broad portfolio of mission-enhancing solutions and technologies, coupled with BAE Systems’ proven track record for providing highly effective combat systems, will greatly benefit warfighters as they face new challenges and needs,” said Ridge Sower , vice president of ground combat and precision targeting at Elbit Systems of America.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems is a leading systems integrator supporting militaries, governments, and U.S. intelligence community members across the globe. The company’s advanced technologies and services protect people and national security, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.