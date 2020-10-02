BAE Systems to Deliver Naval Guns to UK Ministry of Defense; Lena Gillström Quoted

BAE Systems

BAE Systems has been awarded a contract, through Babcock International, to supply the U.K. Ministry of Defense with Bofors 40 Mk4 and Bofors 57 Mk3 naval guns for the ’s Type 31 general purpose frigate program, the company reported on Thursday.

“We will be providing the most cutting edge gun system technology available which can adapt to different levels of conflict, including peacekeeping missions, local coastguard operations, and military operations,” said Lena Gillström , managing director for BAE Systems Bofors. “This contract increases the number of European nations deploying our advanced, flexible weapon systems.”

Under the contract, BAE Systems will supply the Royal Navy with a set of advanced, multi-purpose gun systems for its fleet of five ships. The contract has included five Bofors 57 Mk3 medium caliber guns and 10 Bofors 40 Mk4 small caliber guns.

BAE Systems will work to protect the ships against modern, complex threats. The guns will also offer the Royal Navy optimized ammunition types, including the cost-efficient programmable Bofors 3P all-target munition.

BAE Systems’ scope of work for the Type 31 program also includes services, tools, spares, documentation and support. Both naval gun systems will be manufactured at BAE Systems’ facility in Karlskoga, Sweden, with deliveries expected to take place in 2023 and 2024.

BAE Systems has built and delivered more than 100 Bofors 57 Mk3 naval guns. The Bofors 40 Mk4 naval gun is the latest generation in the 40mm family. With the contract, the Royal Navy will become its fifth operator.