Unanet

Bipartisan Bill Aims to Support National Guard’s State Cybersecurity Contributions; Maggie Hassan Quoted

Nichols Martin October 23, 2020 News, Technology

Bipartisan Bill Aims to Support National Guard’s State Cybersecurity Contributions; Maggie Hassan Quoted
Sen. Maggie Hassan

Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, have introduced a bill to help the U.S. National Guard support cybersecurity modernization across state and local governments. 

The bill would allow state governors to request the National Guard for help to keep critical infrastructure systems secure, Hassan's office said Wednesday. These potential efforts would include cybersecurity services and training duties to be performed by the National Guard.

"Cyberattacks can jeopardize our national security, shut down electrical grids and threaten the operations of our hospitals and schools — we must ensure that the National Guard can help with these types of threats just like any other threat that states face," Hassan said.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Supply Chain Mgmt

DLA, GSA Officials Talk Supply Chain Mgmt Priorities

The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has employed additive manufacturing and other techniques in its supply chain operations to support missions including the delivery of 10,000 face shields to health workers in New York City. Sly Ahn noted that the agency also used a “reverse logistics approach” to its missions beyond COVID-19 response. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved