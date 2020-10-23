Bipartisan Bill Aims to Support National Guard’s State Cybersecurity Contributions; Maggie Hassan Quoted

Sen. Maggie Hassan

Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, have introduced a bill to help the U.S. National Guard support cybersecurity modernization across state and local governments.

The bill would allow state governors to request the National Guard for help to keep critical infrastructure systems secure, Hassan's office said Wednesday. These potential efforts would include cybersecurity services and training duties to be performed by the National Guard.

"Cyberattacks can jeopardize our national security, shut down electrical grids and threaten the operations of our hospitals and schools — we must ensure that the National Guard can help with these types of threats just like any other threat that states face," Hassan said.