Bipartisan Legislation to Enhance Federal Govt Accountability

Matthew Nelson October 30, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Reps. Jody Hice, R-Ga., and Ted Lieu, D-Calif. have introduced a bill to enhance accountability and transparency within the federal government.

The Oversight.gov Authorization Act aims to launch and maintain a website that will provide the public with access to reports generated by inspector generals, the office of Chuck Grassley said Tuesday.

The bill will also update the website that houses data on COVID-19-related funds and the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee's efforts to increase accountability.

"IGs are critical to rooting out waste, fraud and abuse in our government, and this website will make their findings more accessible to the American people," said Sen. Hassan.

