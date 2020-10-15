Boeing Expands Renewable Energy Initiative; Chris Raymond, Beth Schryer Quoted

Chris Raymond Chief Sustainability Officer

Boeing has entered into a multi-state agreement to purchase carbon-neutral power for its Chicago headquarters and sites in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania, the company reported on Thursday. The purchase will expand Boeing’s initiative to power worksites and manufacturing facilities using 100 percent renewable electricity.

“This announcement is another major step in Boeing’s drive to reduce the carbon footprint of our operations by procuring more carbon-neutral electricity in the United States,” said Boeing’s chief sustainability officer Chris Raymond . “These actions reflect Boeing’s commitment to innovate and operate to make the word better.”

Boeing appointed Raymond as chief sustainability officer to enhance environmental stewardship efforts, social progress and values-driven governance. Boeing has also expanded its procurement of renewable energy.

The company’s recent agreement will help Boeing achieve its 2025 environmental goals, which include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent. Under the contract, Boeing will reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by about 50 thousand metric tons per year.

The carbon-neutral electricity will be distributed to several Boeing sites, joining others across Boeing that currently use carbon-neutral electricity, including locations in Washington state, Oregon, South Carolina and Arizona, as well as several sites in Texas.

Boeing headquarters has already achieved the highest Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum rating, the system used by the U.S. Green Building Council to measure a building’s sustainability and resource-efficiency.