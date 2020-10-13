Booz Allen Launches SnapAttack to Advance Cybersecurity; Garretson Blight Quoted

Garrettson Blight Director

Booz Allen Hamilton has launched SnapAttack, a cloud-based software solution that will merge actionable threat intelligence and hacker detection by unifying the security lifecycle into a single solution, the company reported on Tuesday.

“We built SnapAttack to satisfy a critical need to help our own red and blue teams collaborate more effectively. This approach continually increases our confidence in detecting sophisticated threats through threat hunting and improving our defenses in support of clients worldwide,” said Garretson Blight , Booz Allen’s director of Dark Labs.

Booz Allen’s SnapAttack will mimic attacks from intelligence data, share insights of malicious behavior and develop vendor-agnostic behavioral detection analytics to stop advanced adversaries.

“We’re now offering this product, borne out of Booz Allen’s expertise in commercial and nation-state-level cyber operations to help our clients do the same,” Blight added.

As a cloud-based software solution, SnapAttack is always up to date. New attack techniques and analytics are regularly pushed to subscribers, but advanced teams can harness the full power of the platform to create their own attack techniques and analytics based on internal threat intelligence.

SnapAttack will offer a centralized offensive tradecraft to capture and organize adversary tradecraft to help security teams gain confidence in their organization's ability to prepare for, prevent, and detect emerging threats.

Booz Allen’s solution will also improve detection with existing tools, leveraging the company’s advanced analytic builder to create, test and deploy high-quality behavioral analytic. Booz Allen has also followed MITRE ATT&CK framework to validate security controls against true positive attacks.