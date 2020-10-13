Bruce Jette on US Army’s Project Convergence

Bruce Jette Acquisition Chief US Army

Bruce Jette, the U.S. Army’s acquisition chief and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, told Defense News in an interview published Monday about Project Convergence and how it allows the service to integrate existing capabilities.

“Project Convergence was, in many ways, a weaving together of existing capabilities that had not been brought together in the manner that they were for that demonstration,” Jette told the publication. “There were changes to DOTMLPF pieces, [or doctrine, organization, training, materiel, leadership and education, personnel, and facilities], that were significant.”

He mentioned the TITAN ground station as a program of record and the Army’s move to an architectural approach and design.

“The optionally manned fighting vehicle is going to be a cornerstone for us driving toward an architected vehicle development,” Jette said. “Our objective is to establish a fundamental architecture for where these are — not just the vehicles but our entire system of systems, which then become a core requirement of any system that gets bid out."