Christopher Krebs on CISA’s Election Security Website, Stakeholder Partnerships

Brenda Marie Rivers October 22, 2020 News, Technology, Wash100

Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, has said the agency is partnering with public and private sector entities to prevent election interference by adversaries

Krebs said in a statement posted Tuesday that CISA has recently partnered with the FBI to release public service announcements on cyber tactics that adversaries might use to disrupt election security. He added that CISA created a webpage that includes resources to help combat election-related disinformation.

“The election experience is designed to ensure that technology isn’t a single point of failure and there are measures in place to ensure you can vote and your vote is counted correctly,” Krebs said. “You should have confidence in the integrity of the process and don't overreact to claims that exaggerate the importance of insignificant events.”

Krebs recommends the public to identify trusted sources and discourage the spread of sensational and unverified information.

