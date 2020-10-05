CISA Issues Telework Security Toolkit

Telework Security Toolkit

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has released a toolkit to help agencies, information technology teams and teleworking personnel ensure the security of systems and data amid remote work settings.

The Telework Essentials Toolkit recommends that agency leaders review and modify policies to address current cybersecurity issues and implement cyber training requirements to improve workforce knowledge.

Agency heads should also determine risks associated with transitioning resources from the traditional network perimeter and implement policies that cover the “extended perimeter” which includes home networks and personal devices.

In addition, CISA recommends that agencies establish a “cyber secure, hybrid culture” for remote work and enact policies that focus on human behavior and cyber hygiene basics.

“After rapidly adopting wide-scale remote work practices in response to COVID-19, organizations have started planning for more permanent and strategic teleworking postures,” the guide states. “An organization’s executive leaders, IT professionals, and teleworkers all have roles to play in the shift from temporary to long-term or permanent telework strategies.”