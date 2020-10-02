Unanet

CISA Launches Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2020; Christopher Krebs Quoted

Nichols Martin October 2, 2020 News, Technology, Wash100

Christopher Krebs CISA Director

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has commenced this year's month-long campaign to promote cybersecurity awareness across the U.S. The 17th annual National Cybersecurity Awareness Month will focus on what Americans can do themselves to protect their personal cyber presence, CISA said Thursday.

“This year, we’ve seen a major, and likely permanent, shift in the way we work, learn and socialize, as more and more of our activities have gone virtual,” said CISA Director Christopher Krebs and a 2020 Wash100 recipient.

Krebs added that people have to become more aware of cyber risks due to the recent digital shift and increased cyber engagement across businesses, schools and homes.

Each week within the month will have its own theme tackling different aspects of personal and societal cybersecurity. CISA partnered with the National Cyber Security Alliance to launch the campaign.

