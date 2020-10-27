CISA Publishes Guide on Communications Dependencies for Public Safety

CISA

SAFECOM, an organization within the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), has issued a white paper on how public safety agencies can prepare for communications issues associated with dependencies on third-party partners.

The paper, titled “Public Safety Communications Dependencies on Non-Agency Infrastructure and Services,” highlights procedures on how to plan for such events, CISA's Ted Lawson said in a blog post published Monday.

The report builds on expertise from SAFECOM and the National Council of Statewide Interoperability Coordinators. Lawson serves as the federal lead for the Joint SAFECOM and NCSWIC Technology Policy Committee.

The white paper advises agencies to understand the dependencies of communication infrastructure as part of pre-planning preparations. Agencies would then identify and assess security requirements during the actual planning phase.

Subsequent procedures include procurement activities, implementation, maintenance, sustainment and end of life cycle assessments. The guide advises agencies to have partners properly dispose of materials after the life cycle.

