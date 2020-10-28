CMS, IRS Senior Leaders Talk Using AI to Automate Data Processing, Fraud Detection

Data Processing

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is looking into consolidating its enterprise data in addition to using artificial intelligence and machine learning for fraud detection activities.

Bobby Saxon, deputy chief information officer at CMS, said at an ACT-IAC event that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) unit intends to implement automation for various agency use cases in three to six months, Federal News Network reported Tuesday. CMS is also planning to launch personnel data literacy programs on a tiered basis, he noted.

According to Saxon, CMS wants to address redundancies that result from the disparate nature of the agency’s data repositories including data lakes and warehouses.

Aside from CMS, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is also looking into leveraging AI for tax and financial records processing as the agency continues to migrate workloads to a Pegasystems-built cloud envronment.

“IRS has several legacy systems that are often disparate and disconnected,” said Mitchell Winans, a senior adviser for the IRS Enterprise Digitalization and Case Management Office, at the same event.

He noted that the goal is to use AI to “monitor the different systems as one larger, interdependent network”.