CNSI Names Gaurav Maini as SVP, Managing Director; Todd Stottlemyer Quoted

CNSI has appointed Gaurav Maini as senior vice president and managing director for CNSI’s operations in Chennai, India, the company reported on Monday. Maini will lead a team responsible for delivering innovative, secure, high-performance and scalable technology products in support of CNSI’s clients.

“We are thrilled to have Gaurav on the CNSI team,” said Todd Stottlemyer , CEO of CNSI and 2019 Wash100 Award recipient. “Because of his extensive healthcare and technology experience in both the U.S. and India, Gaurav inherently understands the complexity of our industry… Gaurav will be instrumental in helping us build solutions that meet our clients’ needs today, and in the future.”

Maini, a global healthcare leader, most recently served as managing director of Philips VitalHealth Asia Pacific , prior to joining CNSI. With the company, he was responsible for driving Philips’ population health management solutions, with focus on the management of healthcare data, coordination of care and patient and clinician engagement.

“He knows what it takes to build and deploy technology solutions to help improve health outcomes, better manage population health, and bend the cost curve,” Stottlemyer added.

Before his eight-year tenure with Philips, Maini served with Epic , an Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software provider, where he was part of the Executive Committee. With Epic, he managed deployments of EMR systems at Kaiser Permanente, Johns Hopkins, Sutter and Geisinger Health systems. He has managed various development teams.

“I am thrilled to be a part of a strong leadership team and an exceptional technology team delivering on CNSI’s vision: to be the market leader and most trusted partner for innovative and transformative technology-enabled solutions that improve health and social services outcomes and reduce costs,” said Maini.

