Concentric Real Time Receiver Obtains NASA License

Location Data

NASA has licensed a search-and-rescue technology built by Concentric Real Time to transmit location data. The receiver works with a new high-resolution signal to enhance the accuracy of location results, NASA said Tuesday.

Reese Bovard, president at Concentric Real Time, said the technology complements a search-and-rescue (SAR) platform developed by NASA's SAR office. Bovard added the office implemented a number of technologies into astronauts' survival gear to assist in their return to the Earth's surface.

NASA's SAR office built search-and-rescue technologies for the Cospas-Sarsat community, an international cooperative system that employs satellites to send location data to authorities to support their operations.