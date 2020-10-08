DHS Gets DOI’s Help to Assess P25 Public Safety Equipment; Sridhar Kowdley Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate has authorized the Department of the Interior to assess first responder technologies under a DHS-led effort. DHS said Wednesday that its Project 25 Compliance Assessment Program independently evaluates first responder equipment for compliance with P25 requirements.

A Colorado-based laboratory within DOI has demonstrated subsystem interface testing to support P25 CAP. The laboratory attained the necessary certification requirements to help S&T test inter-radio frequency and console subsystem interfaces.

“This DHS-DOI partnership created significant cost savings by leveraging resources and capabilities of DOI laboratories," said Sridhar Kowdley, S&T's program manager for P25 CAP.

Inter-radio frequency subsystems or ISSIs support the interconnection between P25 and LTE networks, and CSSIs links public safety dispatchers to P25 systems. The P25 program assesses whether the equipment is eligible to become part of S&T’s Approved Equipment list.

“DHS S&T’s partnership with DOI addressed a critical lack of testing laboratories to conduct the ISSI and CSSI conformance testing,” Kowdley also noted.