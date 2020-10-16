DHS Launching R&D Projects on 5G Mobile Security; Christopher Krebs Quoted

Christopher Krebs Director CISA

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is launching a research and development effort focused on mobile security as the country works to roll out 5G infrastructure.

The department’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate will launch R&D projects under the Secure and Resilient Mobile Network Infrastructure (SRMNI) program in line with CISA's 5G strategy, DHS said in a blog post published Thursday.

William Bryan, the acting undersecretary for science and technology, said S&T is currently working with the private sector in efforts to secure U.S. telecom infrastructure.

“From my perspective, 5G is the single biggest critical infrastructure build that the globe has seen in the last 25 years and, coupled with the growth of cloud computing, automation, and future of artificial intelligence, demands focused attention today to secure tomorrow,” noted Christopher Krebs, director of CISA and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, in the agency’s 5G Strategy document.

According to DHS, 5G deployment poses supply-chain risks such as susceptibility to malicious software and counterfeit information and communication technology parts. The U.S. is additionally at risk of decreasing competition among trusted ICT vendors and service providers, DHS noted.

Join Potomac Officers Club for its 5G Summit on Oct. 27, 2020 to learn about the impact that innovative technologies and 5G integration have on the private and public sectors, the steps the federal agencies have taken to remain up to speed with the rapid advancement of technology, and the future programs, plans and priorities as the nation aligns with emerging technology.

Hon. Ellen Lord , undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment at the Department of Defense (DoD) and four-time Wash100 Award recipient, will be featured as the keynote speaker.