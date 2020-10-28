DLT Solutions Wins Spot on $13B ITES-SW2 Contract to Provide COTS Software; Chris Wilkinson Quoted

Chris Wilkinson President DLT Solutions

DLT Solutions has been awarded a spot on the five-year, $13 billion Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract by the U.S. Army's Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solution (CHESS) office, the company reported on Wednesday. There is a five-year option term from Aug. 31, 2025, through Aug. 30, 2030.

"The addition of this contract vehicle to DLT's portfolio increases our channel partners' ability to supply the U.S. Army and other federal agencies with the solutions they need to enable their technology modernization roadmaps and build out their enterprises," said Chris Wilkinson , president, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company.

Under the contract, the U.S. Army and other federal agencies will be able to procure commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software and maintenance services. The services span across 14 product categories that align with the major software categories identified by the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM).

"The ITES-SW2 contract also ensures these federal agencies have simplified access to the latest software and services to support their missions at home and abroad," Wilkinson added.

The other companies on the contract award include AppDynamics, Appian, Archibus, Autodesk, Automation Anywhere, Blackboard, Checkmarx, Cloudbees, Cloudera , Crowdstrike, D2iQ, DataRobot , Data Walk, Infor, Inquisient, LogRhythm, McAfee, Netscout, One Identity, Parasoft, Quest, Red Hat , Sonatype, Sysdig, Tripwire, Uptake and Xebia Labs. New technology vendors can be added over the life of the contract.

