DoD, NSA Launch Cyber Workforce Dev’t, Diversity Program

Cyber Workforce

The Department of Defense (DoD) has partnered with the National Security Agency (NSA) to launch a workforce training program aimed at promoting cybersecurity skills development to help close the nation’s cyber talent gap.

NSA said Thursday its National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (NCAE-C) is collaborating with the DoD’s Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) on the Cybersecurity Education Diversity Initiative (CEDI) to ensure that graduates of participating schools are “job ready” for government-focused cyber work.

CEDI participants will have access to DoD and NSA-sponsored cybersecurity programs, certified instructors, educational resources and internships with partner businesses.

Students from the participating institutions will also receive paid stipends and take part in hands-on exercises at a virtual cyber range within the Maryland Innovation and Security Institute.

In addition, participating historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and minority-serving institutions will receive advisory support on program development under the CEDI effort.

“This partnership is a revolutionary approach to developing the cybersecurity workforce of the future,” said Diane Janosek, commandant of NSA’s National Cryptologic School (NCS). “Thank you DoD’s [OSBP] for creatively addressing the critical need for cybersecurity professionals in the Defense Industrial Base.”