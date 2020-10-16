Unanet

DoD, NSA Launch Cyber Workforce Dev’t, Diversity Program

Brenda Marie Rivers October 16, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

The Department of Defense (DoD) has partnered with the National Security Agency (NSA) to launch a workforce training program aimed at promoting cybersecurity skills development to help close the nation’s cyber talent gap.

NSA said Thursday its National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (NCAE-C) is collaborating with the DoD’s Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) on the Cybersecurity Education Diversity Initiative (CEDI) to ensure that graduates of participating schools are  “job ready” for government-focused cyber work.

CEDI participants will have access to DoD and NSA-sponsored cybersecurity programs, certified instructors, educational resources and internships with partner businesses.

Students from the participating institutions will also receive paid stipends and take part in hands-on exercises at a virtual cyber range within the Maryland Innovation and Security Institute.

In addition, participating historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and minority-serving institutions will receive advisory support on program development under the CEDI effort.

“This partnership is a revolutionary approach to developing the cybersecurity workforce of the future,” said Diane Janosek, commandant of NSA’s National Cryptologic School (NCS). “Thank you DoD’s [OSBP] for creatively addressing the critical need for cybersecurity professionals in the Defense Industrial Base.”

