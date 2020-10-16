DoD Puts up New Hypersonics Engineering Office at NSWC Crane; Mark Lewis Quoted

Mark Lewis DoD

The Department of Defense (DoD) has stood up an Indiana-based office that would support collaborative engineering for hypersonic system development.

The Joint Hypersonics Transition Office's Systems Engineering Field Activity will operate from Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Crane Division, to help DoD better access NSWC-linked experts from government, commercial and academic sectors, DoD said Thursday.

Personnel at NSWC Crane are working on various hypersonics projects such as a $150 million effort to build testing and simulation facilities for the technology.

“Leveraging the capabilities at NSWC Crane, we can not only develop effective hypersonic technologies, but we can also develop them affordably at the speed of relevance to our warfighters,” said Mark Lewis, acting deputy undersecretary of defense for research and engineering.

Lewis and Gillian Bussey, JHTO director, virtually conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the Systems Engineering Field Activity's opening.