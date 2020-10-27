DoD Tasks Texas A&M University to Manage Hypersonics Consortium Under $100M Award; Michael Kratsios Quoted

Michael Kratsios US CTO White House

The Department of Defense (DoD) has issued a five-year, $100 million award to Texas A&M University for the creation and management of an applied hypersonics consortium.

The University Consortium for Applied Hypersonics will serve as an avenue for hypersonics research, development and transition in support of DoD, NASA and other government agencies, DoD said Monday.

The consortium would foster collaboration between government, industry and academia to develop hypersonic technologies, identify efficiencies and accelerate development progress.

“This first-of-its kind Consortium will be critical to advancing hypersonics research and innovation, a key priority of the Department of Defense," said Michael Kratsios, acting undersecretary of defense for Research and Engineering.

Texas A&M University will receive $20 million each year over the award's covered period. The consortium will commence its activity this fall.

Hypersonics researcher Rodney Bowersox will lead UCAH from Texas A&M's Engineering Experiment Station, with the guidance of experts from multiple institutions such as the University of Arizona and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.