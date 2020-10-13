DoD’s Dana Deasy on Zero-Trust Network Mgmt, Vendor Challenges

Dana Deasy CIO DoD

Dana Deasy , chief information officer of the Department of Defense (DoD) and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, has said the Pentagon is assessing ways to implement zero-trust networks from a management and operations standpoint.

Deasy said at a prior media roundtable that the DoD has been studying the implementation of zero-trust environments beyond the network architecture as organizations continue telework operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, C4ISRnet reported Monday.

He noted that the DoD is also working to identify various vendors that can manage disparate elements of a zero-trust network. According to Deasy, a lot of work is required for validating each vendor that will work on “environments that are highly unusual”.

“So the biggest challenge is going to be bolting them together, getting them at scale, and then how do you operationalize it,” he added.