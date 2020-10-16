Unanet

DoD’s Undersecretary for Policy Gets New Information Responsibility

Nichols Martin October 16, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

DoD’s Undersecretary for Policy Gets New Information Responsibility
DoD

The Department of Defense (DoD) has granted the undersecretary of defense for policy a new responsibility over information operations, as required by the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, C4ISRnet reported Thursday. 

The undersecretary will concurrently serve as the DoD's principal information operations adviser, an executive who will help the secretary of defense make informed decisions on information operations.

Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell, a DoD spokesperson, told C4ISRnet that the newly established role would focus on improving DoD's oversight and integration across the information landscape.

James Anderson, a former intelligence officer with the U.S. Marine Corps, currently serves as the undersecretary of defense for policy on an acting basis.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Cyber Workforce

DoD, NSA Launch Cyber Workforce Dev’t, Diversity Program

The Department of Defense (DoD) has partnered with the National Security Agency (NSA) to launch a workforce training program aimed at promoting cybersecurity skills development to help close the nation’s cyber talent gap. CEDI participants will have access to DoD and NSA-sponsored cybersecurity programs, certified instructors, educational resources and internships with partner businesses.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved