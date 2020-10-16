DoD’s Undersecretary for Policy Gets New Information Responsibility

DoD

The Department of Defense (DoD) has granted the undersecretary of defense for policy a new responsibility over information operations, as required by the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, C4ISRnet reported Thursday.

The undersecretary will concurrently serve as the DoD's principal information operations adviser, an executive who will help the secretary of defense make informed decisions on information operations.

Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell, a DoD spokesperson, told C4ISRnet that the newly established role would focus on improving DoD's oversight and integration across the information landscape.

James Anderson, a former intelligence officer with the U.S. Marine Corps, currently serves as the undersecretary of defense for policy on an acting basis.