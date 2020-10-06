DOE Allots Funds to Help NIST Bolster Energy, Maritime Cybersecurity; Sean Plankey Quoted

Dept. of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) has agreed to invest $3 million in research and development of tools and methods that support energy and maritime cybersecurity.

DOE said Monday its Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response (CESER) partnered with the National Institute of Standards and Technology to bolster cybersecurity in maritime transportation and energy grids.

“Approximately forty percent of all maritime traffic is transporting an energy product, making U.S. energy security inland a linked partner with the maritime market,” said Sean Plankey, CESER's principal deputy assistant secretary.

The CESER-NIST partnership will work over two years to update and sustain the Cybersecurity Capability Maturity Model that energy organizations use to evaluate and augment cybersecurity.

The effort will also develop a cybersecurity framework profile for maritime transportation systems.