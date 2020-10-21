DOE, NASA Sign Collaboration Agreement to Tackle Space Opportunities; Jim Bridenstine Quoted

Jim Bridenstine Administrator NASA

The Department of Energy and NASA have formed a new agreement in support of national space policies and the Artemis program, an effort to bring back manned space exploration.

“From achieving a better understanding of the Moon, to providing the nuclear fuels to propel Voyager 1 and 2 into space, DOE and NASA have been strong collaborators in our Nation’s space mission for decades,” said secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “This new MOU will continue our esteemed work together as this Administration strives to reach the next generation of space innovations and exploration.”

DOE said Tuesday it signed a memorandum of agreement with NASA to identify potential collaboration opportunities such as cosmology studies, lunar exploration, planetary defense, satellite development and high-performance computing.

“The DOE's energy, science and technology expertise remains crucial to the success of NASA missions,” said Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator and previous Wash100 Award recipient.

NASA and DOE have created three working groups to tackle joint opportunities in the areas of space nuclear power and propulsion, science and innovation and lunar surface infrastructure.

The partnership is also working to develop systems that would generate power and provide propulsion for future missions on the moon and Mars.