Unanet

DOE’s Greg Sisson Warns Public on Social Engineering Scams

Brenda Marie Rivers October 20, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

DOE’s Greg Sisson Warns Public on Social Engineering Scams
Department of Energy

Greg Sisson, acting deputy chief information officer for cybersecurity and chief information security officer at the Department of Energy (DOE), said the public must be wary of scams that use social engineering tactics amid the pandemic.

Sisson wrote in a blog post published Monday that social engineering scams use human interaction through texts, phone calls, emails and online platforms to obtain personal information.

He noted that common forms of social engineering scams include phishing, spoofing and disinformation campaigns. He also cited “smishing,” which are messaging attacks that manipulate users into clicking malicious links; and brushing, which are primarily used by online vendors to exploit personal data and fabricate orders as well as positive reviews.

“Criminals’ level of sophistication has increased, and they are using machine learning and artificial intelligence to build patterns and improve their tactics,” said Sisson.

He recommends users to confirm email senders, assess message content, contact sources before sending personal information, remove unwanted data on social media and verify the trustworthiness of online content.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Robert Barrie

Brig. Gen. Robert Barrie: Army Brings New Prototype Drones to the Field; Maj. Gen. David Francis Quoted

Brig. Gen. Robert Barrie, commander of the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office Aviation, said the service branch has commenced field-testing of Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems (FTUAS). Barrie said at the Association of the U.S. Army's virtual conference last week that soldiers are now being equipped with FTUAS prototypes for fielding.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved